UDOT: Expect delays Sunday on northbound I-15 in Sandy; new ramp system set to open Monday

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A construction alert has been issued for Sunday on northbound Interstate 15 in Sandy.

Between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m., northbound traffic on I-15 will be reduced to three lanes at 10600 South (milepost 293), according to a tweet from UDOT Traffic. Major delays are possible through the area.

For information on road conditions or closures, go to udottraffic.utah.gov

According to a news release from UDOT, a new ramp system is opening on I-15 northbound in Sandy, and drivers will need to use the new ramp system as soon as Monday morning to access Interstate 215 and 7200 South.

“We will open a new ramp system, or collector-distributor system, adjacent to northbound I-15 from 9400 South to I-215 as early as Monday, Feb. 8, at 5 a.m. Drivers on northbound I-15 will enter the new ramp system prior to 9000 South and use it to exit at 7200 South and I-215,” the news release said.

Drivers should plan ahead for heavy travel delays of up to two hours on Sunday, Feb. 7, as crews prepare to switch traffic to the new ramp system, UDOT said.

Additionally, ramp closures and associated detours will be in place while crews restripe critical access points, according to UDOT.

Each of the following ramps may be closed up to six hours at a time during the switchover process:

9000 South off-ramp

9000 South on-ramp

7200 South off-ramp

Note: The 7200 South and 9000 South off-ramps will not be closed at the same time.

“If drivers miss the new ramp system entrance, they should continue north on I-15 and use 5300 South as a detour to access 7200 South and I-215,” the news release said.

To read the entire UDOT news release, click here.