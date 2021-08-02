UDOT: Flood debris cleanup underway in Big, Little Cottonwood canyons, now reopened

BIG, LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cleanup is underway in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons Monday morning after heavy rains and debris slides on Sunday night and into Monday.

“Both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons are open,” says a tweet issued at 8:27 a.m. by @UDOTcottonwoods. “Drive with caution as UDOT crews continue to clear storm damage debris.”

Both canyons had been closed at about 8 p.m. Sunday due to mud and rockslides covering the roadways.

Full repairs will take some time, the post says.

“Road shoulders and culverts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons are jammed with debris from last night’s storm. Expect storm damage repairs over the next few weeks. Follow @udotcottonwoods for more information.”