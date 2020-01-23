UDOT introduces mechanical ice breakers

UTAH, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has introduced mechanical ice breakers to assist in clearing canyon roads during the winter months.

“One of UDOT’s recent innovations is the implementation of mechanical ice breakers,” said a Facebook post. “Ice that develops on the roads in the canyons is difficult to remove using conventional plows.

“Now, a mechanical icebreaker is used to assist with ice removal on roads with thick, stubborn ice pack during the winter months.”

As a result, less road salt is used on routes where protecting water runoff is important and the ice on the canyon roads is efficiently removed, the post said.