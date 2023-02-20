UDOT issues statewide road weather alert ahead of major storm

UTAH, Feb. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is alerting travelers to a major statewide winter storm predicted to hit Tuesday.

UDOT has issued a “road weather alert” because wet and icy roadways will likely make driving more dangerous for several days.

“A major winter storm will impact the state beginning Tuesday morning across far northern Utah,” the UDOT statement says.

“Precipitation will spread south filling in along the Wasatch Front by Tuesday afternoon.”

Central and southern Utah will see impacts by Tuesday night, UDOT’s statement says.

“Snow will be heavy at times and continue statewide Tuesday night and Wednesday before tapering off and ending Wednesday night. Along the Wasatch Front, the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes look to be highly impacted.

“Northern mountains look to see one to three feet of snow with locally higher amounts for the Upper Cottonwoods. Central/southern mountains likely see 1-2 feet. Many areas along the Wasatch Front are expected to see 6-12 inches of road snow from this winter storm.

“Motorists are advised to use caution and TravelWise. Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware Traction Laws may be enforced.”

Some valley areas will get six to 12 inches, the statement says. For the mountains, the prediction is one to three feet.

UDOT says the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period: