UDOT issues statewide road weather alert; gusting winds, blowing snow could lead to slick driving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation issued a statewide road weather alert Wednesday morning, while the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.

According to UDOT, “Snow continues across much of the state this morning. Light snow showers will create slick driving conditions across portions of Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties for the morning commute. Showers remain possible all day and evening and may lead to a slick evening commute as well.

“Snow will remain heavy/consistent at times across portions of Central and Southern Utah this morning before becoming showery through Wednesday afternoon,” UDOT said.

“Expect widespread travel impacts with some locations in Southern Utah and the Uinta Basin seeing their highest snow totals so far this year.”

The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Utah and the Wasatch Front until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the NWS, an additional 2 inches of snow will fall on the valley floors with heavier snow totals expected on the benches and higher elevations.

A previously issued wind advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. with gusts of up to 50 mph, especially near the canyons.

One wind gust near Farmington Tuesday night was recorded at 78 mph.