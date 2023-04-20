UDOT lists major construction projects; asks drivers to plan ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — As the weather warms up, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is ramping up construction on highway projects across the state, and asking Utahns to be careful while driving through work zones.

In 2023, UDOT has 217 projects scheduled to start or already under construction, with a combined value of $3.2 billion. This means there will be 217 different work zones across the state where drivers will need to use caution and stay alert to keep themselves and construction crews safe, UDOT said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“This is one of our biggest construction years, with major projects happening all across the state,” said Lisa Wilson, UDOT deputy director for engineering and operations, in the prepared statement. “We are working to help people in all parts of Utah stay connected to the things they care about: family, school, work, and recreation.”””

Projects scheduled to start or already under construction in 2023 include a brand-new highway, new interchanges, widened freeways and highways, new paths for pedestrians and cyclists, maintenance to keep roads and bridges in good condition, and improved access to a new state park. The major projects UDOT wants drivers to plan for this year include:

Bangerter Highway: Salt Lake County – $378.5 million

This project will construct four new freeway-style interchanges with on- and off-ramps at 2700 West, 13400 South, 9800 South, and 4700 South, eliminating stoplights at four more intersections for drivers on Bangerter Highway. Construction is scheduled to start this summer. B-roll can be accessed here.

5600 South: Weber County – $238 million

UDOT will reconstruct the 5600 South interchange on I-15 in Roy near Hill Air Force Base, and widen 5600 South from three lanes to five lanes between 1900 West and 3500 West. This project will also build a new trail system for pedestrians and cyclists. These improvements will help area residents get around more easily, whether they are walking, biking or driving. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.

9000 South: Salt Lake County – $56.6 million

Crews will widen 9000 South between Redwood Road and 700 West from five to seven lanes, replace pavement on 9000 South from 700 West to State Street, and add bike lanes to the road. This project will improve the condition of the road and enhance safety for drivers, and help traffic flow more efficiently. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.

West Davis Highway: Davis County – $750 million

UDOT’s largest current project is building a new four-lane divided highway from Farmington to West Point along with 10 miles of new trails. It will help residents in western Davis County get to and from I-15 more easily and safely. Construction started in 2021.

I-15 interchange and widening: Washington City – $73.6 million

Work is underway to add a new interchange on I-15 at Main Street in Washington City, near St. George. This project will also widen I-15 to create a new travel lane in each direction, and will improve traffic flow and access to Washington City from I-15. Construction started this spring.

SR-108: Davis County – $71 million

Crews will widen SR-108 between West Point and Clinton, adding a new travel lane in each direction along with a new multi-use path. This project will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, and helps traffic flow more smoothly. Construction is scheduled to start this spring.

Redwood Road: Taylorsville – $8.5 million

UDOT will widen Redwood Road in Taylorsville from 6200 South to the I-215 interchange, and add lanes to the eastbound and westbound on-ramps to I-215. Doing this will help drivers get through this area more efficiently and safely. Construction started earlier this month. B-roll can be accessed here.

US-40: Wasatch County – $9.9 million

This project replaces sections of concrete pavement north of Heber City as well as the bridge driving surface at the Mayflower exit. This maintenance work will improve the condition of the road and extend the life of the bridge. Construction started in 2022.

Pleasant Grove Boulevard: Pleasant Grove – $15.9 million

UDOT is widening Pleasant Grove Boulevard to make it easier to access northbound I-15. This project also widens the Pleasant Grove Boulevard/North County Boulevard intersection to add new turning lanes, installs new traffic signals, and repaves sections of North County Boulevard. This will improve traffic flow and enhance safety for drivers in a fast-developing area of Utah County. Construction started earlier this spring.

I-15 Lane Striping: Utah County – $11.6 million

Crews are replacing or improving lane markings on I-15 from Payson to Lehi, which will make these markings easier for drivers to see in all conditions. This is the first phase of a larger project that will eventually include many other sections of freeway along the Wasatch Front. Construction started earlier this spring.

I-15 Bridge Repairs: Juab County – $17.8 million

This maintenance project will replace the driving surface on two bridges and complete various repairs on nine others near Nephi. It will enhance safety and provide a smoother ride for drivers. Construction is scheduled to start this spring.

SR-132: Sanpete County – $8.7 million

UDOT will add new passing lanes in both directions on SR-132 north of Fountain Green to improve safety for drivers. Construction is scheduled to start this spring.

US-191: Grand County – $13.3 million

Crews will add new passing lanes on US-191 north of Moab and improve access to the new Utahraptor State Park. This project will make a popular recreation area more accessible to Utahns as well as out-of-state visitors. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.

In 2022, there were 1,297 work zone-related crashes on Utah roads, and 11 people lost their lives in those crashes. Warmer weather months, when more projects start due to the higher temperatures required for asphalt paving, are also when more crashes occur – June (138) and September (136) were the months with the most work zone crashes last year.

With all these work zones in place or starting up, UDOT reminds drivers to use caution, be alert and obey posted signs and speed limits. In construction zones, lanes can be narrow, pavement may be uneven, and crews and equipment may be working close to traffic.