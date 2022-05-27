UDOT: Many of Utah’s high-elevation highways will be open for Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State transportation officials say several of Utah’s high-elevation highways are expected to be open in time for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

“Just in time for the summer, our crews recently opened several seasonal highways around the state,” the Utah Department of Transportation states in a news release Thursday. “Many of these are key routes to access summertime recreation hotspots and are among the most scenic drives in the state.”

State routes UDOT says are expected to be open by Friday include:

SR-39 (Monte Cristo) east of Ogden

SR-65 (Big Mountain/East Canyon) northeast of Salt Lake City

SR-92 (Alpine Loop) from American Fork Canyon to Provo Canyon

SR-35 (Wolf Creek Pass) east of Francis in Summit County

SR-148 (Cedar Breaks) near Brian Head

SR-150 (Mirror Lake Highway) near Kamas

SR-190 (Guardsman Pass) between Salt Lake and Wasatch counties

Crews were working Thursday to clear Guardsman Pass (SR-190) and the Alpine Loop (SR-92), according to a UDOT tweet:

Earlier Thursday, UDOT tweeted the opening of Monte Cristo Highway (SR-39):

We are happy to report that Monte Cristo Highway (SR-39) is now OPEN. ✅ Our crews have been working hard to clear the road all week to open it in time for Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned for opening announcements on Guardsman Pass and Mirror Lake Highway. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DwbVFs1PZD — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) May 26, 2022

UDOT does not maintain the high-elevation highways during winter months due to heavy snowfall and the low number of vehicles using the roads, according to the news release. Transportation officials said the routes typically are open between late May and October.

“Drivers are urged to do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and ensuring their vehicle is in good mechanical condition with sufficient gas, tire pressure, and fluids before traveling on these often-remote roads,” UDOT states in the news release.

Drivers can find out the status of seasonal highways statewide on the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov (click on Seasonal Road Closures) or by downloading the UDOT Traffic smartphone app.