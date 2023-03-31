UDOT plans overnight closures on I-15 in Davis County this weekend

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — All southbound lanes on Interstate 15 between Farmington and Centerville will be closed overnight this weekend for construction on the West Davis corridor.

Southbound I-15 will be closed between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Barring weather delays, the five-mile section of I-15 will be closed:

9:30 p.m. Friday until 8:30 a.m. Saturday

9 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday

8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday

The overnight closures will allow UDOT crews to place girders over southbound I-15 for a future bridge for the West Davis corridor. The girders are more than 170 feet long and were made in Lindon, UDOT officials said.

Overnight lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-15 in the area also are planned next week. Lane reductions are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. nightly Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, with traffic limited to one lane in each direction by midnight, according to UDOT. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use Legacy Parkway to avoid delays.

West Davis is a 16-mile, four-lane divided highway under construction in western Davis County between I-15 and the future extension of state Route 193 in West Point. A map of the future highway is available on the project website.

The West Davis corridor will feature freeway-style interchanges at Legacy Parkway/I-15 (Farmington), 950 North (Farmington), 200 North (Kaysville), 2700 West (Layton), 2000 West (Syracuse), and Antelope Drive (Syracuse), UDOT officials said.

The $800 million project also includes more than 10 miles of new trails and connections to to link the Emigration and Legacy Parkway trails.

The highway is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024.