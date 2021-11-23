UDOT reminds drivers to expect delays, plan ahead for Thanksgiving holiday travel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is recommending drivers plan ahead for delays along the Wasatch Front this Wednesday and Sunday due to heavy traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A news release said traffic engineers expect delays on I-15 in the following locations:

Northbound I-15, Davis County: up to 10-minute delays on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 3-7 p.m.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays during the weekend. In some work zones, these restrictions will continue through the weekend where needed to ensure safety or accommodate ongoing construction.

Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:

I-15 from Riverdale to Layton — Three lanes are open on I-15 in each direction between Layton and Riverdale, but the speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Crews are widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes in both directions between Layton and Riverdale. Work on this project is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

Utah’s national and state parks and outdoor recreation areas experience heavier-than-normal visitation on holiday weekends. Travelers should plan ahead for delays and heavy traffic on roads near these attractions.

“UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving,” the news release said.

For the latest on Utah road and traffic conditions visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app.