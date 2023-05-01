UDOT reopens U.S. 89 near Thistle; more flooding closures possible

THISTLE, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. 89 reopened Monday after flooding near Thistle Creek closed portions of the highway in Sanpete and Utah counties, state transportation officials said.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures on U.S. 89 in both directions late Sunday night between the Thistle junction with U.S. 6 and Mt. Pleasant (mileposts 311-278) due to flooding from Thistle Creek.

Crews worked throughout the day Monday to reopen highway, according to UDOT.

Crews also have been working this spring to keep culverts clear and fill sandbags, doing “everything we can to keep our highways clear when all the snow we got this winter starts to really melt,” UDOT stated on social media.

“If not for the prep work of our crews, roads like US-89 in Thistle would likely be covered in several feet in water,” the post states.

Thistle Creek continues to be a risk for flooding, meaning additional closures may be necessary this week, UDOT officials said.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a flood advisory in the area Sunday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.