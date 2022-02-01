Utah reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,845 more cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,845 newly confirmed cases since its last report, which was issued Monday.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 888,368.

Of the newly reported cases, 412 were in school children: 200 cases in children ages 5 though 10, 86 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 126 in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday. Numbers do not include people diagnosed in home test kits.

Documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 4,138. The 20 new deaths were of:

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Five Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,805,295 total vaccines administered which is 3,586 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoT reports 4,801,882 people tested. This is an increase of 6,926 people tested since Monday.

It reports 8,911,774 total known tests. This is an increase of 18,023 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 4,830 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 43.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 27.4%.

There are 791 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,418.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents