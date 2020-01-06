UDOT, South Salt Lake City to make safety improvements to 3300 South near homeless resource center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation and South Salt Lake City will begin installing several improvements as soon as this weekend to enhance safety for pedestrians along 3300 South near the new South Salt Lake homeless resource center.

“This weekend, new electronic message signs will be installed that advise drivers to use caution and be alert for pedestrians,” said a Monday morning press release from UDOT.

“Then over the next several months UDOT will be adding signs, signals and lighting in the area of 3300 South and 1000 West and conducting safety-related outreach among vulnerable populations in the area.”

Additional improvements will include:

A new pedestrian-activated signal to stop traffic for foot traffic to cross

Additional lighting at nearby intersections and along the road

Relocation of the nearby UTA transit stop

New portable signs to alert drivers of their current speed

Safety-focused outreach to clients at the homeless resource center

Ongoing coordination with South Salt Lake law enforcement and public works

UDOT will continue to collaborate with South Salt Lake City leaders on improving the area, the press release said.