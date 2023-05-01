UDOT: Thistle Creek flooding closes U.S. 89 in Sanpete, Utah counties

THISTLE, Utah, April 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding near Thistle Creek has closed portions of U.S. 89 in Sanpete and Utah counties, the Utah Department of Transportation announced Sunday night.

UDOT officials said U.S. 89 was closed in both directions between the Thistle junction with U.S. 6 and Mt. Pleasant (mileposts 311-278) due to flooding. Northbound motorists are advised to use state Route 132 four miles north of Ephraim as a detour.

U.S. 89 is expected to be closed into Monday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a flood advisory in the area Sunday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.