UDOT to begin resurfacing segment of I-80 near Wanship

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is starting work resurfacing a one-mile segment of Interstate 80 near Wanship in Summit County Monday night.

A news release from UDOT said the work will take place between mile post 155 and 156.

“Crews will remove four inches of existing pavement in each direction and replace it with new asphalt,” the news release said. “Due to lower than normal traffic volumes, work will take place day and night, beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, May 4 through 6 p.m. Friday, May 8.”

Drivers should expect single-lane closures and should adhere to the 55 mph speed limit through the work zone.

Crews will return to resurface I-80 in each direction between mile post 156 and mile post 167 near Echo this summer.

For more information visit udotttraffic.utah.gov.