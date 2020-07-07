UDOT to close Guardsman Pass for 3 days for repaving

GUARDSMAN PASS, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation will close Guardsman Pass for repaving for three days this week and next.

Guardsman Pass is scheduled to close from the State Route 190 entrance to the summit/winter gate on Thursday, July 9, Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, said a news release from UDOT.

“These closures are needed to allow crews to repave this section of the road; the narrow mountain road is not wide enough to accommodate construction machinery and permit traffic through the work zone,” the news release said.

The Guardsman Pass paving is being done as part of a project to repave nine miles of SR-190 through Big Cottonwood Canyon. Work on the project began in early July and is scheduled to continue through the fall. Drivers should plan for one-way traffic controlled by flaggers, with delays of up to 15 minutes, Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.