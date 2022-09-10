UDOT to close section of US-89 in Davis County Sunday night

SALT LAKE CITY (Sep. 9, 2022) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) recommends drivers plan ahead for an overnight closure of US-89 in Davis County this Sunday, Sept. 11.

US-89 is scheduled to close in both directions between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 12, at 5 a.m. while crews place beams for the new Crestwood Road bridge over the highway, a UDOT press release said.

Prior to the closure, US-89 will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday at 7 a.m. while crews move concrete barriers.

During the overnight closure, drivers will be detoured onto the frontage road east of US-89, and then back onto the highway at the Oak Hills Drive and 400 North interchanges.

Drivers should plan ahead for heavier traffic and potential delays, and consider using I-15 as an alternate route. All trucks will be directed to use I-15, UDOT said.

“We know road closures can be inconvenient, so our goal throughout the project has been to keep all existing lanes open as much as possible while we rebuild and improve the highway,” said Mike Romero, UDOT US-89 project director.

“The Crestwood Road bridge will provide a new east-west route over US-89 to safely connect neighborhoods on both sides and make it easier for residents to get where they want to go,” Romero said.

UDOT’s U.S. 89 project is reconstructing and widening U.S. 89 to six lanes (three in each direction) from Main Street in Farmington to S.R. 193 in Layton.

Crews have opened three new interchanges at 400 North in Fruit Heights and Oak Hills Drive and Gordon Avenue in Layton, and a fourth new interchange at Antelope Drive in Layton is scheduled to open this fall.

The project has also constructed a 3-mile extension of Gordon Avenue and several segments of a new frontage road system along the highway to preserve access to local neighborhoods.

Other improvements being constructed as part of this project include two new bridges over the highway at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road, structural improvements to the U.S. 89 bridge over the Weber River, and additional frontage road connections.

Work started in spring 2020 and is scheduled for completion in 2023, UDOT said.