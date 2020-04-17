UDOT to close SR-201 for 4 nights near 5600 West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for overnight closures of SR-201 in West Valley City starting Thursday evening.

Portions of SR-201 will close at 5600 West beginning as early as 8 p.m. each night, and 6 p.m. Sunday, while crews demolish the 5600 West bridge deck, said a news release from UDOT.

These closures are scheduled for the following times:

Eastbound SR-201 closed from Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. to Friday, April 17, at 6 a.m.

Westbound SR-201 closed from Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. to Saturday, April 18, at 8 a.m.

Both directions on SR-201 closed from Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

Both directions on SR-201 reduced to one lane from Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m. to Monday, April 20, at 5 a.m.

All traffic will be detoured off of SR-201 at the 5600 West off-ramps. Vehicles will then be routed via new frontage road connections back onto SR-201. Drivers should be alert and follow detour signs.

“This bridge demolition is being done as part of the Mountain View Corridor extension from 4100 South to SR-201,” the news release said. “Many of the SR-201 freeway ramps at 5600 West are also being realigned to accommodate the new connection of Mountain View to SR-201. The project is scheduled for completion later next year.”

For the latest construction information on UDOT projects statewide, visit udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic smartphone app. For information and updates on the Mountain View Corridor, visit mountainview.udot.utah.gov.