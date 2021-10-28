UDOT to open new Midvalley Highway, I-80 interchange in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is set to open Midvalley Highway Saturday, which will provide Tooele County drivers better access to Interstate 80.

The news highway aims to alleviate congestion at the State Route 36 interchange and along SR-36, said a news release from UDOT.

The new 4.5-mile highway, called State Route 179, runs between State Route 138 near Sheep Lane and I-80 about five miles west of the SR-36 interchange, the news release said.

Motorists will be able to drive on the new road starting Oct. 30 at 5 a.m.

This year, UDOT will also begin a re-evaluation process for phases two and three of the Midvalley Highway project.

“Since some time has passed since final environmental approval of the whole project, the team will be re-evaluating the final preferred environmental alignment to see if potential updates could make a future alignment more responsive to land use and development changes while also reducing environmental impacts,” the news release said. “We will share additional information about that effort as it moves forward.”