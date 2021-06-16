UDOT to open newest extension of Mountain View Corridor Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation will open the newest extension of the Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County from 4100 South to State Route 201 Thursday.

Mountain View Corridor will now connect to a major east/west freeway for the first time, said a news release from UDOT.

“Mountain View Corridor will now stretch 21 miles from 16000 South/Porter Rockwell Boulevard to SR-201, with 21 miles of trails running adjacent to the road,” the news release said. “The new segment will be open to traffic starting at midnight on June 17.”

This four-mile extension of Mountain View Corridor includes two lanes in each direction, connection with SR-201, a widened intersection at 3500 South and 5600 West, 13 bridges and six pedestrian bridges.

“This is really going to improve the way people get around in western Salt Lake County,” UDOT Deputy Director Teri Newell said. “It’s going to change people’s lives every day by reducing their commute times, providing choices on how they travel, and giving people more time to do the things they want to do instead of sitting in traffic.”

The next segment of the Mountain View Corridor scheduled for construction is the extension from Porter Rockwell Boulevard in Salt Lake County to 2100 North in Utah County. This segment was funded in the 2021 legislative session and construction is estimated to start fall 2023.

Mountain View Corridor will eventually be a 35-mile freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to SR-73 in Utah County. “Mountain View Corridor is using a phased construction approach designed to balance transportation needs with available funds,” the news release said. “Initial construction includes two lanes in each direction with signalized intersections and biking and walking trails. Future construction phases will build out the remainder of the corridor by converting intersections to interchanges and adding inside lanes to achieve a fully functional freeway.”

The first freeway section to be built, converting existing intersections to freeway interchanges, will be from Porter Rockwell Boulevard to Old Bingham Highway, with construction estimated for spring of 2028.