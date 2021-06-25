UDOT urges drivers to plan for delays on I-215, I-15 this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead for heavy traffic delays due to pavement maintenance on I-215 and I-15 this weekend.

The heaviest delays are expected on I-215 in Taylorsville, where only two westbound lanes will be open between Redwood Road and 5400 South to allow crews to repair pavement on the freeway, said a news release from UDOT.

Drivers should be aware of the following projects when planning travel this weekend:

— I-215 will be down to two westbound lanes between Redwood Road and 5400 South this weekend. Lane restrictions will begin tonight at 8 p.m., and all lanes are expected to reopen by Monday, June 28, at 5 a.m. During this time, the on-ramp from Redwood Road to westbound I-215 will be closed. Crews will be repairing pavement on the I-215 bridges over Redwood Road and 5400 South. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes, especially if planning travel to the airport. I-15 in Sandy — Three lanes will be closed on northbound I-15 between 10600 South and 9000 South in Sandy. Lane closures will begin Saturday, June 26, at 9 p.m., and all lanes are scheduled to open by Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m. Crews are repairing pavement near the 10000 South bridge.

“UDOT urges drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving,” the news release said.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website here or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.