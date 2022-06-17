UDOT, UTA advise concert-goers to take transit to Garth Brooks shows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State transportation officials are advising concert-goers headed to see Garth Brooks at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday and Saturday to plan ahead for traffic and reduce congestion by riding transit.

Major delays are expected on local streets near the stadium both nights, according to a joint news release Thursday from the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Transit Authority.

“Garth Brooks tickets will be valid as free fare on UTA all day for the date listed on the ticket, and UTA will provide extra service on Friday and Saturday,” the news release states.

Extra TRAX service planned for the concerts include:

Trains heading from Draper to Rice-Eccles Stadium will run on a 15-minute schedule from three hours prior to the concerts until 90 minutes before Brooks takes the stage both nights.

Red Line trains leaving Central Pointe for the stadium will be on a seven-minute schedule starting 2 1/2 hours before the concerts and continuing until 10 minutes prior to the shows.

UTA officials recommend using FrontRunner connections from Murray Central (transferring to the Red Line) or Salt Lake Central (transferring to Direct UTA buses for service before and after the event). Extra rail service will be provided each night after both concerts, according to the news release.

UDOT officials say heavy traffic is expected on Foothill Drive, 400 South and 500 South, as well as I-80 in eastern Salt Lake County beginning as early as 3 p.m. and continuing until midnight Friday and Saturday.

UDOT traffic engineers will be monitoring conditions and adjusting nearby signals to help traffic flowing to the stadium prior to the concert both nights, according to the news release.

UDOT also is suspending work on four nearby construction projects Friday and Saturday nights to minimize traffic delays, transportation officials said.

Other area roads expected to see heavier than normal traffic include I-15 from 600 North to the I-215 interchange in Midvale, the I-215 east and south belt routes, and State Route 201.

For more information, visit rideuta.com/garth.