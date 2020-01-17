UDOT, Utah Avalanche Center share snowy videos

SALT LAKE COUNTY,Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center has shared a UDOT video of a natural avalanche that happened Friday.

The post says the video is not from Little Cottonwood Canyon, where crews had closed the roadway Friday morning to try and trigger impending avalanches to increase safety for drivers.

“Up to 15 inches in seven hours with gusts to 90mph up high,” the avalanche video post says. “#utahvy #keepittight.”

UDOT also shared a video recorded by a snowplow team from Lehi, working on State Route 92 in American Fork. View it below. And please drive safely.