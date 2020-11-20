UDOT warns drivers of heavy delays on northbound I-15 in Sandy this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy travel delays of 30 minutes or more this weekend on northbound I-15 in Sandy.

According to UDOT, work crews will restrict northbound traffic to two lanes between 11400 South and 9400 South from Saturday, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 23, at 5 a.m.

“These lane closures will allow crews to continue bridge repairs at 10000 South (Sego Lily Drive),” UDOT said in a Friday morning press release. “Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes or plan to avoid travel on northbound I-15 during this time.”

This bridge repairs are part of the I-15 Northbound Project which includes widening I-15 and adding an extra lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South.

A collector-distributor system will also be built from 9400 South to I-215.

UDOT says the new system is similar to the one between 2100 South and 900 South in Salt Lake City, where a section of three-lane freeway is separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier.

The collector-distributor system is scheduled to open in late 2020, with the project finishing in summer 2021. UDOT believes project will reduce crashes in the area by nearly 40 percent and cut northbound travel times in half.

In addition to the slow down on I-15 northbound, UDOT says weekend drivers should also plan for lane and ramp closures in several other areas along I-15 and I-215.

UDOT’s statement is as follows:

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the ramp from northbound I-15 to eastbound I-215 in Murray will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to westbound I-215 and Redwood Road, where they will be directed back onto eastbound I-215. Lane closures will also be in place on several ramps at the I-15/I-215 interchange, and on I-215 between 280 East and I-15, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, I-15 will close in both directions in Clearfield between 650 North and 700 South (S.R. 193) from 11:59 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 a.m. Southbound traffic will be detoured off the freeway at 650 North and back onto I-15 via Main Street and 700 South. Northbound traffic will be detoured around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at the 700 South interchange. Crews will be replacing power lines that had been removed during bridge construction at 700 South.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, the ramp from westbound I-215 to southbound I-15 in Murray will close between 5:30 a.m. and noon. Drivers will need to continue to Redwood Road, then exit and merge onto eastbound I-215. Lane closures will also be in place in several areas on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County from I-80 to Bangerter Highway, with the freeway reduced to four southbound lanes. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m.