UDOT warns drivers of overnight delays on northbound I-15 in Draper and Sandy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for nighttime delays of up to 20 minutes this week on northbound Interstate 15 in Draper and Sandy while crews install new overhead freeway signs and structures.

Beginning tonight, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes nightly between 12300 South and 9400 South from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., said a news release from UDOT. During this work, rolling slowdowns will be in place between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The southbound I-15 Express Lane will also be closed as needed while crews work in the median.

As a reminder, Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 12-14, crews will close up to two northbound lanes between Bangerter Highway and 11400 South in Draper from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the news release added.

These lane closures will allow crews to pave and install permanent concrete barrier in multiple locations. Typically this work is done during overnight hours to minimize inconvenience for drivers, but overnight temperatures are currently too cold for concrete to cure effectively.

“This work is part of the I-15 Northbound project, which is widening northbound I-15 to add a new travel lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South and constructing a new ramp system, or collector-distributor system, from 9400 South to I-215,” the news release said. “The new ramp system is similar to the one between 2100 South and 900 South in Salt Lake City and has a three-lane freeway section separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier. It is designed to improve access to I-215 and 7200 South and to enhance safety for drivers.”

The ramp system, along with the new northbound lane, is scheduled to open in early 2021, with the project finishing in summer 2021. This project is expected to reduce crashes in the area by nearly 40 percent and northbound travel times by 50 percent. More details about the I-15 Northbound project are available here.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website here or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.