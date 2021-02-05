UDOT warns of delays on northbound I-15 in Sandy Sunday

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning of delays of up to two hours on northbound Interstate 15 in Sandy Sunday as crews prepare to switch traffic to a new ramp system.

UDOT will open a new ramp system, or collector-distributor system, adjacent to northbound I-15 from 9400 South to I-215 as early as Monday, at 5 a.m., said a news release. Drivers on northbound I-15 will enter the new ramp system prior to 9000 South and use it to exit at 7200 South and I-215.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to three lanes between 10600 South and I-215 Sunday.

Additionally, ramp closures and associated detours will be in place while crews restripe critical access points, the news release said. Each of the following ramps may be closed up to six hours at a time during the switchover process:

9000 South off-ramp

9000 South on-ramp

7200 South off-ramp

The 7200 South and 9000 South off-ramps will not be closed at the same time, the news release noted.

If drivers miss the new ramp system entrance, they should continue north on I-15 and use 5300 South as a detour to access 7200 South and I-215.

“This new ramp system is similar to the one between 2100 South and 900 South in Salt Lake City and has a three-lane freeway section separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier,” the news release said. “This new ramp system will be the only way that drivers will be able to access 7200 South and I-215 from northbound I-15. This improvement is designed to enhance safety and reduce congestion by eliminating the weaving as drivers merge in and out of the I-15 travel lanes between 9000 South and 7200 South. UDOT estimates this will reduce crashes by nearly 40% and travel times by 50%.”

The new ramp system is part of the I-15 northbound project, which is also widening northbound I-15 to add a new travel lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South. This new lane and all other construction activities will be completed by summer 2021.

Drivers are encouraged to click here to view a tutorial video on how to use the new ramp system and access the 7200 South and I-215 exits.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.