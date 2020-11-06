UDOT warns of heavy delays on NB I-15 in Sandy this weekend due to bridge repairs

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising advises drivers to plan for heavy travel delays of 30 minutes or more this weekend on northbound Interstate 15 in Sandy.

Crews will reduce I-15 to two lanes between 11400 South and 9400 South from Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 a.m.

“These lane closures will allow crews to continue bridge repairs at 10000 South (Sego Lily Drive),” the UDOT statement says. “Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes or plan to avoid travel on northbound I-15 during this time.”

Thes bridge work is part of the I-15 Northbound project, which is widening I-15 to add a new travel lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South and constructing a collector-distributor system from 9400 South to I-215, the statement says. The new collector/distributor system is similar to the one between 2100 South and 900 South in Salt Lake City and has a three-lane freeway section separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier.

It is designed to improve access to I-215 and 7200 South and to enhance safety for drivers, the statement says.

The collector-distributor system, along with most of the new northbound lane, is scheduled to open in late 2020, with the project finishing in summer 2021. This project is expected to reduce crashes in the area by nearly 40 percent and reduce northbound travel times by 50 percent. More details about the I-15 Northbound project are available at udot.utah.gov/i15northbound.

Due to possible inclement weather forecast for the weekend, the bridge repairs and associated lane closures may be postponed to the weekend of Nov. 14, the statement says.

For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.