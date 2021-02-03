UDOT warns of overnight lane closures on northbound I-15 between 9000 South, I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning of overnight lane closures on northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County.

Drivers can expect overnight lane closures on northbound I-15 between 9000 South and I-215 as crews work on the new ramp system Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., said a tweet from UDOT Region Two.

The 7200 South exit will be fully closed on those same days, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers are being asked to use I-215 as a detour or 9000 South as alternate route.