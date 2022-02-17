UDOT warns of traffic delays over holiday weekend

UTAH, Feb. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic engineers for the Utah Department of Transportation are warming that drivers should plan for delays in certain areas on this Presidents’ Day weekend.

The most notable delays are expected in specific areas on Interstate 15 and State Route 6, a UDOT statement says.

Traffic engineers expect delays in the following locations:

Eastbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 3:30-8:30 p.m.

Southbound I-15 in Cedar City: up to 15-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 2-8 p.m.

Northbound I-15 in Davis County: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Drivers should also be prepared for shifted traffic lanes due to construction on Interstate 80 and Interstate 215 in eastern Salt Lake County, the statement says.

“While all lanes will remain open, UDOT reminds drivers to use caution and stay alert when traveling through construction zones.”

For the latest on Utah road and traffic conditions visit the UDOT Traffic website, or download the UDOT Traffic app. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.