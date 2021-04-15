UDOT: Work on 24th Street viaduct in Ogden begins Friday

OGDEN, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation said Thursday work on the 24th Street viaduct in Ogden will begin Friday.

Eastbound traffic across the viaduct will be open; westbound traffic and pedestrian access are closed, said a news release from UDOT.

The work will take place between A Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

“The project will extend the life cycle of the viaduct for 20 more years, improve drainage and enhance pedestrian access by converting stairs to an ADA-compliant ramp,” the news release said. “Construction will be complete in fall 2021. The westbound lane and pedestrian access will be closed on the bridge throughout the duration of construction.”

Westbound traffic is being asked to use 31st Street as a detour.

There will be seven overnight full closures and one weekend full closure of the viaduct; the dates for those closures have yet to be determined.