Fugitives from Salt Lake City, Magna arrested in Nevada

MESQUITE, Nevada, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah fugitives have been taken into custody in Nevada after Mesquite Police detectives received a tip that the woman were booked at a hotel there.

“While detectives were conducting surveillance on the hotel, the fugitives exited the room,” a police statement says. “Detectives positively identified both females and safely took them into custody.

Arrested were:

Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna, who was booked on suspicion of felony possession of personal identifying information of another, felony possession of credit car without owner’s consent, and nine counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and a felony fugitive warrant

Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake City, who was booked on two counts of felony possession of personal identifying information on another, two counts of felony possession of credit car without owner’s consent, nine counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and a felony fugitive warrant.

The two were transported to Clark County Detention Center, in Las Vegas, the Mesquite Police statement says. Additional charges are pending as detectives complete their investigation into all the burglaries, the statement adds.

“We repeatedly see criminals and fugitives come from out of state with the intent to victimize our residents,” Police Chief MaQuade Chesley said in the prepared statement.

“Mesquite and our residents are not easy targets. Our officers and detectives are proactive and vigilant. We will always do our part to arrest and hold these criminals accountable.”