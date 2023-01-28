UHP: 1 dead after vehicle strikes boat, trailer blocking roadway in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a Friday evening accident involving a boat and trailer blocking traffic on State Route 89 in Sanpete County.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday near mile marker 261, south of Ephraim. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south and attempted to turn onto a side road. The driver almost missed the turn, but attempted it anyway, and the truck slid into a gate and became stuck, says a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

A second vehicle stopped and assisted by pulling the Chevrolet out. The trailer was pulled onto SR-89 and was blocking the northbound travel lane.

“A passenger from the Chevrolet was on the North side of the trailer when a third vehicle was northbound on SR-89 and attempted to stop when they saw the trailer with the boat in their travel lane,” the UHP statement says.

“The third vehicle could not stop in time and hit the trailer with the boat. The trailer was then pushed into the passenger, who was on the north side of the trailer.

“The passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. While at the hospital, the passenger who was hit by the trailer was pronounced deceased from the injuries they sustained.”

The name of the victim has not been released.