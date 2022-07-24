UHP: 1 dead in fiery rollover crash on Interstate 80

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and three others presumably injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 Saturday night.

According to a statement by the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m., when the driver of a BMW, traveling eastbound near mile marker 108 lost control of the vehicle then entered the median and began rolling.

“The vehicle caught fire as it rolled through the median and three occupants were ejected,” the UHP statement said.

“A westbound Ford Explorer saw the event unfolding and came to a stop in the travel lanes. The BMW collided with the front of the Explorer and the flames engulfed both vehicles.

“The occupants of the Explorer were able to exit safely and were uninjured,” the UHP said. “Another occupant of the BMW, who remained in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries.”

The condition of those ejected from the BMW were not included in the UHP statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation which conducted with the help of the State Bureau of Investigation.