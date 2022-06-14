UHP: 1 dead in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene of a crash that left one motorist dead Monday.

Initial reports had three vehicles involved, with two individuals possibly trapped in their vehicles.

UHP spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said details were still coming in but confirmed one dead in the mishap on State Road 59 at mile marker 9 near the Cedar Point Estates.

The incident was a head-on collision, he told Gephardt Daily.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.