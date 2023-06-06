UHP: 1 injured in road-rage shooting on I-15 near Layton Hills Mall

LAYTON, Utah, June 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was injured Monday afternoon when a motorcyclist fired several shots at another vehicle during a road-rage incident on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a motorcyclist and the driver of a gray Ford Focus were involved in a road-rage incident about 2 p.m. on northbound I-15 near the Layton Hills Mall.

The motorcyclist fired “multiple rounds” at the Focus, injuring the driver, Roden told Gephardt Daily. The driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

The shooting remains under investigation, Roden said. No arrests have been made.

UHP is asking anyone who witnessed the road-rage incident or shooting to call 801-887-3800.