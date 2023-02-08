UHP: 2 arrested after Tooele County traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, forgery evidence

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of about 60 grams of meth, multiple forgery devices, and identity documents of numerous people, the UHP says.

Utah Highway Patrol officers stopped an eastbound vehicle traveling at 88 mph in an 80 mph zone on Tuesday, charging documents say.

“During the course of the traffic stop, reasonable suspicion of further criminal activity was suspected. I deployed my Police Service K-9 Knox for a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle. A positive indication to the presence of narcotics was observed during the K-9 deployment. Neither occupants had a medical marijuana card and a probable cause search of the vehicle was completed.

“During the search multiple items of drug paraphernalia was found: digital scales, pipes with narcotic residue, tooters and butane torches. Two containers of a white crystal like substance was found under the hood in a bag. The crystal substance later NIK tested positive for methamphetamines and had a combined weight of 60 grams with packaging.”

A black magnetic box was found to contain “multiple driver licenses. Five had the same picture with multiple different names and dates of birth date, the picture was found to be the driver of the vehicle. Five more driver licenses were found in the box, they all had different pictures and names believed to be real peoples actual IDs.”

Also found in the box were retailer gift cards in amounts totally about $4000, the charging documents stated.

After being questioned, suspects Terrill Don Studdard, 44, and David Matthew Sponheim, 39, were booked into jail.

Post Miranda, Studdard, the driver, allegedly told officers “He paid to have the five driver licenses with his picture made and was in possession of the five other driver licenses that belonged to five others.”

“Neither individual claimed the methamphetamines found under the hood but had claimed to have used methamphetamines recently,” Studdard’s arrest documents say.

Sponheim, post Mirada, “claimed the box which had the digital scale along with other drug paraphernalia and a small container with methamphetamines. He did not claim knowledge of the larger amount of methamphetamines found under the hood. Sponheim has multiple convictions of narcotics possession and intent to distribute.”

Both men are being held without bail on suspicion of the following charges:

Studdard:

Possession with intent to distribute class C substance, a second-degree felony

Five counts of possession of forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony

Five possession of another’s identity documents of more than 2 and less than 100 individuals, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Speeding, an infraction

Sponheim: