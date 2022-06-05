UHP: 2 arrested in Iron County after trooper finds fentanyl in fake tomato sauce

CEDAR CITY, Utah, June 4. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver and passenger were booked into the Iron County jail Friday after Utah Highway Patrol troopers stopped their vehicle and found a significant amount of illegal drugs, some of it hidden in what appeared to be groceries.

Kathleen Ann Bowen, 37, was originally stopped for not signaling long enough before changing lanes on Interstate 15 near milepost 71.

The UHP officer approached the vehicle’s passenger side, and said he smelled burnt marijuana. Bowen’s passenger Kaseem Johnson, also 37, originally gave the officer a false name.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle was performed. Approximately 74 grams of raw marijuana and several items of paraphernalia were located,” say the probable cause statements for Bowen, who was identified by her California driver license, and for Johnson.

“I was suspicious of additional criminal activity. Trooper Gibbs noticed an abnormality in two one gallon jars of tomato sauce. The tomato sauce was opened and approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills were located, along with approximately 2.25 ounces of heroin and cocaine. Both of the occupants were placed under arrest.”

Bowen and Johnson face identical charges including three counts of possession with intent to distribute a class C substances, as a second-degree felony; and three more charges of the same as a class A misdemeanor.

Both are being held without bail in the Iron County jail.