UHP: 3 injured as vehicles ‘sideswipe each other’ on I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were transported to area hospitals Sunday after police say two vehicles sideswiped each other on Interstate 15 in Washington County.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to a rollover crash on I-15 about four miles north of Washington, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling in the center lane and a Subaru Outback was in the right lane when the vehicles “sideswiped each other, causing the Highlander to go into the median and roll multiple times,” the release states.

The male driver and female passenger in the Toyota were transported to an area hospital, according to UHP. The extent of their injuries was unknown, the release states.

The driver of the Subaru pulled over after the crash, according to UHP. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

All occupants in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, according to UHP.