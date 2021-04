UTAH, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is adding extra DUI shifts for Easter weekend, officials said.

“Easter Weekend Enforcement: 50 extra DUI shifts, 84 extra traffic enforcement shifts,” said a tweet from UHP Friday afternoon. “As we kick this weekend off please watch your speed and slow down!”

UHP Col. Michael Rapich added: “We want everyone to enjoy their weekend and get to where they’re going safely.”