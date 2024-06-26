UHP arrests driver who allegedly fled troopers on I-15, I-80, damaged patrol vehicles

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a pickup truck pulling a car dolly was arrested overnight after he was observed driving recklessly and led law enforcement agents from northbound Interstate 15 to westbound Interstate 80.

“We had an SBI agent that observed a reckless driver on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway,” Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. “It was a pickup truck pulling a car dolly. The truck nearly hit some construction workers that were working in the lane closure in the area, and could not maintain a lane of travel.”

The State Bureau of Investigation agent attempted a stop at about 12300 South, Roden said.

“The vehicle fled. Troopers pursued the vehicle northbound up to I-80 where the vehicle went westbound. (The) vehicle exited at Bangerter and went towards the airport so troopers terminated. They again located the vehicle as it came out of the airport and went west on I-80. Again they attempted to stop it, but it fled.”

The vehicle went south on State Route 202 to State Route 201, “but did the U-turn and came back to 202 north to I-80, where it went westbound again,” Roden said. “Troopers spiked the vehicle at mile marker 102, and the vehicle continued to flee.

“Near mile marker 100 the vehicle was PIT. During the PIT, the truck spun around backwards and went the wrong way for a short distance and intentionally hit multiple police vehicles. One of those collisions spun the vehicle off the highway, where they challenged the driver and took him in custody.”

Two troopers’ vehicles were damaged, with one being completely disabled.

The sole occupant of the pickup was an adult male.

“We are investigating this case as impaired driving, along with multiple other charges, including trying to hit police officers. There were multiple agencies, including UPD that assisted in the pursuit.”