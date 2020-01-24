Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-215

HOLLADAY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 215 in Holladay.

According to the UHP, an 80-year-old female driver was heading west on eastbound I-215 when she hit three vehicles, one of them head-on.

The 20-year-old female driver of the car hit head-on died at the scene, while the woman who was headed the wrong way was critically injured, the UHP said.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was also hurt, although the extent of her injuries is unclear.

A social media post from someone who witnessed the crash says the driver drove up an off-ramp at 6200 South, headed the wrong direction at highway speeds.

Crash investigators are expected to be on scene for a couple more hours.

“Please find an alternate route and be aware of first responders and tow trucks in the area,” a UHP tweet said. The accident was first reported just before 1:45 p.m.

