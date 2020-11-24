UHP asks for donations for 1st ‘Fill the Hive — Food Drive’

EAST MILLCREEK, UTAH, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers need the public’s assistance — but it’s not for what you would normally expect. Instead of crime tips, they’re looking for donations for the Utah Food Bank.

On Wednesday, troopers will be at the Smith’s Marketplace at 3215 S. Valley St. in East Millcreek hoping to fill their patrol cars with non-perishable food donations that will be taken to the Utah Food Bank. This will be the first “Fill the Hive – Food Drive” in what UHP plans as an annual event each holiday season. Troopers will be at the Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This effort is in addition to a food drive that UHP has been holding since Nov. 9 at its Salt Lake County field office and headquarters locations,” said a news release from UHP. “You can still drop off donations at these locations, too.”

Those drop-off locations are 5681 S. 320 West in Murray and 4501 S. 2700 West in Salt Lake City; they will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Utah Food Bank, there are 511,000 Utahns facing food insecurity, including 1 in 5 children.

“For these families and individuals, Thanksgiving dinner isn’t the only meal that’s in danger,” the news release said. “The stress and struggle to have sufficient food is a continuous challenge. The added expectations around Thanksgiving make it harder — it’s difficult to feel gratitude when you’re wondering how to feed your family.”

Even if you’re not located in Salt Lake County, UHP encourages you to donate to the Utah Food Bank at a location near you or through the website here.