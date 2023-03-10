UHP: Avalanche closes U.S. 189 after scheduled maintenance in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, March 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. 189 is closed following an avalanche Friday afternoon during scheduled maintenance in Provo Canyon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The avalanche covered a section of U.S. 189 near Vivian Park, UHP stated on social media at 3:16 p.m.

A follow-up post at 3:38 p.m. said the highway was expected to be closed an estimated five to six hours.

No injuries were reported.

“Please choose an alternate route and avoid the area,” the post states.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.