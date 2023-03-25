UHP: Body found under I-15 overpass in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol responded Saturday morning after a body was found just before 8 a.m. at 600 North under Interstate 15.

“It was reported that some citizens were out with the body, checking on the person,” a UHP statement says. “Medical arrived and pronounced the person deceased. It does not appear any vehicles struck the person.”

Trooper Robert Wright, UHP, told Gephardt Daily the body was found in an HOV lane under the overpass.

Wright said UHP is not yet releasing the gender or age of the victim.

UHP and the State Bureau of Investigation “are working together to locate the next of kin,” the UHP statement says.

“The two left lanes were closed for approximately 2.5 hours due to the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.”