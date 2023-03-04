UHP chase precedes crash that leaves two drivers critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two drivers were critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon caused by an apparent speeder who was trying to elude law enforcement.

“On March 3, 2023, just before 1:30 p.m., a UHP trooper was stationary on the shoulder of I-215 W northbound approximately two miles south of the 700 North off ramp,” the Utah Highway Patrol said in a press release following the crash.

“A vehicle passed the trooper at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled into traffic and activated his emergency equipment and attempted to catch up to the violator.

“As the trooper approached the top of the 700 North off-ramp he observed the violator enter the intersection and crash into a second vehicle. Both drivers were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department is handling the crash investigation, the UHP said, and the Salt Lake County protocol team is involved in the investigation as well. “Any questions into the crash investigation shall be directed to SLCPD.”