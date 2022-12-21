UHP closes 11 miles of U.S. 89 due to white-out snow in Cache, Rich County

CACHE & RICH counites, COUNTY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — An 11-mile section of U.S. 89 spanning Cache and Rich counties has been closed due to white-out snow conditions Wednesday.

The closure is west of Bear Lane, between mileposts 487 and 498.

“Plan travel and use caution,” a 10:05 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol tweet says. “No estimates on when it will reopen have been determined.”

A subsequent tweet said the section of U.S. 89 would be open again, but only to four-wheel drive vehicles with chains.

Then, at 1:14 p.m., UHP tweet announced the the roadway was closed again.

“Conditions on US-89 have gotten bad again so crews are closing the roadway again from milepost 487 to 498.”