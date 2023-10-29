UHP: Collision kills 1 victim, injures others; closes SB I-15 near Nephi

NEPHI, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and several others are injured after two SUVs collided Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near Nephi.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted at 1:20 p.m. about the collision in Juab County.

“Southbound I-15 is closed at mile marker 228 (Nephi area) for a serious crash,” the social media post says. “Long traffic delays are expected and the closure could last as long as five hours while crews investigate the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto SR-28.”

UHP Trooper Alexander told Gephardt Daily the accident happened when one SUV was rear-ended by another. In the vehicle that was struck, one person died.

“There’s one confirmed fatality. There are several injuries,” Alexander said. “I don’t have numbers or severity on most of those… . So the car that got rear-ended had one fatality and then there were three other people inside that vehicle that all had injuries ranging from from poor to critical.”

The driver of the SUV that struck from behind had minor injuries, Alexander said.

The two SUVs blocked the southbound roadway almost completely, he said, adding that the road could be closed until 7 p.m. or so.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are confirmed.