UHP: Crash involving semi kills 1, sparks brush fire near Monticello

MONTICELLO, Utah, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a head-on crash between an SUV and a semitrailer that sparked a brush fire Saturday afternoon near Monticello, police said.

Troopers responded just before 2 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 191 about 10 miles north of Monticello in San Juan County, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quincey Breur told Gephardt Daily.

The driver of the SUV was fatally injured in the crash, Breur said.

“An SUV and a semi were going in opposite directions, and the SUV left its lane and crossed into oncoming traffic,” he said.

The semi then caught fire and and sparked a brush fire along the highway, Breur said.

U.S. 191 was closed in both directions while crews put out the fire, he said. One lane was later reopened to allow alternating traffic in the area, according to UHP.

No other information about the person killed in the crash was available Saturday.