UHP: Driver at large after stolen car pursuit ending in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect remains at large after law enforcement pursued a stolen car Saturday morning.

Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily a car was reported stolen out of West Valley City on Friday, and the owner used another vehicle to search for his car Saturday morning.

The driver reportedly saw his car traveling on Interstate 80, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called in to attempt to stop the vehicle. The stolen car exited the interstate at 2300 East, Bishop said, and Salt Lake City police joined in, following the suspect.

The car crashed in the area of 900 East 2100 South. By the time officers pulled up, the suspect and several others believed to have been in the car had fled, Bishop said.

Salt Lake City police set up a containment area, and officers searched the ground as a DPS helicopter searched from above.

Bishop said no one was taken into custody while officers were off the scene.

Utah Highway Patrol was involved because the pursuit started on I-80, he said, adding that the SLCPD was handling the crash portion of the case, and West Valley City Police would deal with the stolen vehicle aspect of the case.