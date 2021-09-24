UHP: Driver dies after trying to pass vehicle in no-pass zone, colliding with oncoming traffic in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died just after noon Thursday after an attempt to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed led to a collision with a third-vehicle.

A 1993 Honda Accord was traveling west on State Route 30 near milepost 30 when it attempted to pass the vehicle it was following, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“It is reported that the driver was passing a vehicle at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone,” according to the UHP.

“A witness stated the vehicle went to go around a car and lost control and went into oncoming traffic. The Honda Accord was sideways in traffic when it was hit by a White 2000 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling eastbound.

“The driver of the Honda suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lane closures were in place for about 2 1/2 hours for investigation and cleanup.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.