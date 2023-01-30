UHP: Driver in custody after alleged road rage incident on US-6

UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver and passengers from a white sedan were taken into custody early Monday after an alleged road rage incident involving guns.

The semi-truck driver called Utah Highway Patrol and said that at about 12:40 a.m., a white sedan was driving on U.S. 6 near milepost 179, and “was reportedly driving on the shoulder and cutting off vehicles,” the UHP statement says.

“The facts of this incident are still under investigation, but it is believed that the occupants of the sedan brandished a weapon at a semi. After the initial brandishing, the semi-driver reported using his own handgun during the incident.”

No injuries were reported, the news release says.

“Law enforcement searched the area on US-6 but did not locate either vehicle involved. A short time later, the white sedan was observed northbound on I-15 in northern Utah County, where officers responded.”

Troopers, Utah County Sheriff deputies and local police agencies stopped the sedan on I-15 near milepost 289,” the news release says.

“Three occupants of the reckless vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. Investigators are currently interviewing all parties involved.

“The driver of the reckless vehicle will be booked into the Utah County Jail, and any potential charges will be screened through the Utah County prosecutor’s office.”